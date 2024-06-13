24-year-old dead following shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A 24-year-old man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Lawrence.

According to the Marion County Coroner's Office, Lee Lamount Boyd Jr. died at Eskenazi Hospital on Wednesday. He was shot Tuesday night in Lawrence in the 4600 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

Officers with Lawrence PD were called to the area for a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. Upon arrival they located Boyd with a gunshot wound.

Boyd was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.