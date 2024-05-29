24-year-old man damaged southside storage business parking lot, leads police of chase from spinning event

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday May 24, IMPD officers arrested a 24-year-old man who led them on a high-speed pursuit from a spinning event on the city's south side.

According to IMPD, officers were conducting proactive patrols in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue around 11 p.m. when they encountered a driver in a Dodge Charger doing burn-outs in the parking lot of a storage facility.

In an attempt to stop the event, officers responded to the area. As they approached, the driver of the Charger exited the parking lot and went southbound on Madison Avenue, according to police.

The driver was eventually stopped in the 2300 block of Keystone Avenue after he lost a wheel and slid into a grassy median.

According to police, the driver's driving privileges were already suspended with a prior conviction, making it illegal for him to operate a motor vehicle.

The man has yet to be formally charged. WRTV does not name suspect's until formal charges are filed.