24-year-old woman arrested for shooting in Broad Ripple that killed 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records show a 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the summertime shooting in Broad Ripple that left three people dead.

Kara Hinds is charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Reckless Homicide, Battery by means of deadly weapon, Battery resulting in serious bodily injury and Criminal Recklessness.

Kaleyia Preer, 22; Tywain Henning, 24; and Christopher Wilson, 22 died in the shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 25, IMPD officers were called to the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue for a call of shots fired.

“I want to acknowledge the senseless tragedy that has fallen upon our community and fallen upon the families who were impacted by this violence. Three lives were lost and one person is still recovering and that’s not lost on any of us who have been working on this case,” said IMPD Chief Kendale Adams.

On Thursday, Hinds was taken into custody without incident.