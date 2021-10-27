$25,000 reward offered for information on the suspect who shot Lawrence convenience store clerk

LAWRENCE — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in Lawrence earlier this month.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 when Lawrence Police responded to Thornton's convenience store and gas station, located in the 7000 block of Pendleton Pike to investigate a person shot there.

When officers arrived, they located the clerk inside the convenience store who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The clerk was taken to a local hospital, where, according to police, he has recently improved to serious condition.

Thornton's is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Lawrence police are requesting that anyone who recognizes the individual or has information to share regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.