25 people arrested so far in Johnson County drug bust

JOHNSON COUNTY — Twenty-five people have been arrested so far on Wednesday during a major drug bust operation in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m., officers began serving warrants throughout the county. The operation is part of a year-long investigation into illegal drug activities, the office said.

Working in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting parallel efforts, local law enforcement agencies from Greenwood, Franklin, Edinburgh, and Bargersville have also joined the operation.

The office said approximately 45 warrants are in play, with 25 to 26 individuals already taken into custody. Law enforcement has targeted 28 different locations in their search for those wanted on drug charges.

