25-year-old arrested following fatal shooting of woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that just before 3:00 a.m., officers were called to 5524 Georgetown Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult female on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested a 25-year-old man, who faces preliminary murder charges.

