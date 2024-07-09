26-year-old man killed in shooting at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man shot on Monday, July 8 at a southside apartment complex has died.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 7700 block of Portage Avenue on a report of a person shot. The call came in shortly after 9 a.m.

Officers located 26-year-old Aaron McClinton at the scene and assisted in transporting him to a local hospital where he died.

The person responsible for the shooting was identified at the scene and spoke with detectives before being released pending further investigation.

