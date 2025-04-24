26-year-old man shot, killed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in Lawrence on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Vernon Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Darius Timberlake, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have detained a person of interest for questioning related to the incident. At this time, police have stated that there is no immediate threat to the public as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detectives from the Lawrence Police Department are actively investigating the case and are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Residents and individuals with information about this incident are asked to reach out to the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.