26-year-old Muncie mom convicted of neglect after child found with 20 fractures

MUNCIE — A 26-year-old woman was found guilty Thursday for neglect after her 5-month-old child was found with close to 20 bone fractures in 2023.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before reaching the verdict against Montana A. Davis for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Catastrophic Injury, a Level 1 Felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on January 26, 2023, Davis's 5-month-old baby was taken to the hospital by the child's father for a possible broken arm. A skeletal survey revealed the child had two broken legs, a broken arm, 15 rib fractures, and two skull fractures, accompanied by bilateral bleeds in the brain. The fractures were reported to be in various stages of healing, raising serious concerns about the child's well-being.

Doctors indicated that the fractures could be associated with a rare brittle bone disease, except for the skull fractures, which were ruled out as being related to that condition.

During the investigation, the father was detained at the hospital and reportedly stated that Davis was responsible for the child's arm injury, insisting he wouldn't go to jail for something he did not do.

Montana Davis was subsequently detained by authorities and provided her account of the events. She claimed that on the morning of the incident, the baby was lying on her stomach with her arm underneath her. According to her statement, she heard a pop while attempting to lift the baby, suggesting she may have accidentally broken her arm.

However, during the police interview, Davis was described as loud and irrational. She reportedly shifted blame, spoke to herself, and claimed she was a 24/7 mother with no other caregiver available for the child.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman commented on the case following the verdict, stating, “The evidence in this case demonstrated that the 5-month-old victim sustained abusive head trauma—commonly referred to as shaken baby syndrome. Make no mistake about it, shaking a baby can irreparably harm a child. Approximately 25% of children who have been shaken die from their injuries. Among the survivors, approximately 60% are left with neurological effects ranging from mild learning disorders to persistent vegetative states."

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 19, 2025. Under Indiana law, a Level 1 Felony carries a potential prison sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years, along with a fine of up to $10,00