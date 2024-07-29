Watch Now
26-year-old shot, killed at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate what led to a 26-year-old man being shot and killed near an apartment building on the city's northeast side, Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 4100 block of Meadows Lane on a report of a person down. The call came in just after midnight.

Arriving officers found 26-year-old Desmond Kurtz with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office of Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

