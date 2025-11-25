26-year-old woman found shot to death inside south Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a residence on the city's south side late Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Turtle Creek North Drive at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they located Amanda Sheree Jones, 26, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds inside the residence. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.