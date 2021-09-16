2nd person dies more than a week after Downtown Indianapolis triple-shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A second person who was shot earlier this month at an intersection on the east side of Downtown Indianapolis has died, police said Thursday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at East Washington and North Davidson streets.

Police arrived at the scene and found two people shot inside a vehicle. Medics pronounced 20-year-old Daeron Freeman dead at the scene and transported a second victim to an area hospital in critical condition. The second victim died Tuesday, according to IMPD.

A third shooting victim walked into Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.



