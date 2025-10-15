3 arrested in human trafficking investigation involving Indiana massage parlors

KOKOMO — Three people were arrested on felony charges Wednesday following a 14-month investigation into human trafficking crimes linked to massage parlors operating as fronts for prostitution.

Members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Indianapolis Post, Kokomo Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security executed multiple search and arrest warrants in the coordinated operation.

The investigation revealed that several businesses were being used as fronts for prostitution. Felony arrest warrants were issued by Howard County Superior Court II.

Search warrants were executed at several business locations and residences, including:



Sun Spa, 608 E. Markland Avenue, Kokomo

Dahlia Spa, 2717 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis

Sunflower Spa, 5320 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis

16264 Red Clover Lane, Noblesville

320 Uxbridge Lane, Carmel



Arrests and charges

A 35-year-old and a 36-year-old Noblesville resident were each arrested on charges of Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony) and Promoting Prostitution (Level 5 Felony). Both were remanded to Howard County Jail without incident.

Additionally, a 56-year-old individual found inside the Clover Lane residence was arrested for Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony) and also remanded to Howard County Jail without incident.

One adult victim was recovered during the operation and has been provided services, support and shelter by the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Programs and the Howard County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 765-473-6666.