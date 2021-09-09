3 found dead inside Lebanon home with 'obvious violent, traumatic injuries'

LEBANON — Lebanon Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a residence in the 400 block of East Walnut Street Wednesday night.

The three were found just after 6 p.m. with what police described as "obvious violent, traumatic injuries."

The victims were identified as Grace Bishop, 20, Brannon Martin, 21, and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, all of Lebanon.

People who knew the victims said the apartment complex is typically quiet.

"I have not heard it's been a series of problems. It might have had a couple of issues, a fight here or there, but as far as anything else, I've not heard," Shannon Fuentes said.

Police said the victims' deaths are being investigated as homicides and they do not believe the public is in immediate danger.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.