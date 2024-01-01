3 injured in early morning New Year’s Eve shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Three people were injured in Kokomo during an early morning shooting Sunday.

Kokomo Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting near Locke and Madison Streets at 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, two additional victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, arrived at different hospitals with gunshot injuries from the same incident. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Kokomo Police Department detectives obtained a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of North Locke Street. They say they found three people with several rifles and handguns concealed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Eric Fogg at 765-456-7369 or by email at efogg@cityofkokomo.org.