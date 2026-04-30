3 juveniles charged in attack on teen along Mississinewa Riverwalk in Marion

MARION — Three juveniles have been charged in connection with a violent attack on a teen that was caught on video and shared widely online.

Marion Police Department says one of the suspects was in custody on Thursday.

Police say several juveniles were identified in connection to the attack, but the focus has shifted from what happened to how the community responded.

A disturbing video showing a teen being beaten has sparked outrage across the Marion community.

Police say the attacked teen, who is autistic and in his early teens, was under a bridge about 5 p.m. April 23 along the Mississinewa Riverwalk in the Grant County city of 28,200 residents.

Chris Butche, deputy chief of patrol services at the Marion Police Department, said, “It’s starting to become late spring, early summer, school is going to get out, so we really want to make a statement. We’re not going to tolerate the violence and bullying going into the summer months.”

The three suspects are facing juvenile charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. In Indiana, juvenile court proceedings and records are generally confidential and closed to the public.

Police say one juvenile was put in a detention center for under-18s in Fort Wayne. The other two juveniles will be picked up once a judge orders where they will be detained.

Grant County doesn’t have its own facility to house juveniles accused of or convicted of offences.

Butche said, “We lack that facility, and it kind of causes some issues as far as finding placement. Once probation finds placement, we don’t find placement, the (county) probation department does, then we move forward into transporting the juveniles to that specific facility to be incarcerated.”

Craig Nestleroad, a father of three children who are autistic, said he was deeply disturbed and disgusted when he saw the video of the teen getting attacked. He has planned an anti-bullying and autism awareness event in honor of the teen on May 22 at Matter Park in Marion.

“Maybe have some cars here, some motorcycles, obviously be some music here playing his favorite tracks and stuff like that, just let him know he’s not alone and we don’t tolerate bullying over here in Marion, we have some strong values, and we don’t tolerate that stuff at all,” Nestleroad said.

Nestleroad says the most important part is to let the teen know that the community cares. Nestlroad is collecting donations for the teen, including shoes, clothes, snacks, gaming materials, or his favorite superhero character, The Flash.

Nestleroad said, “That’s the biggest thing. It’s about him. That’s all I want. I want him to be heard, I want him to be supported. I want him to be seen. I want his voice to be heard, whether it’s through him or through us.”

Butche says he hopes parents talk to their kids about bullying and the consequences that can happen when engaging in those activities, especially if it’s posted online. “The community has really stepped up for this victim. From what I’ve been told, he’s getting free haircuts until he graduates high school, free doughnuts.”

The Marion Police Department has not yet completed its investigation and has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Marion is about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.