3 more teenagers arrested in killing of 17-year-old in Hendricks County

BROWNSBURG — All four teenagers accused in the 2020 shooting death of another teen in Hendricks County have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Freddie Hegwood, 17, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020, while sitting inside a Jeep in a subdivision in the 10200 block of Haag Road.

Two people were sitting inside a parked Jeep along the north side of Haag Road when people inside a black Chevrolet Impala stopped alongside the vehicle. At least two people inside the Impala opened fire on the people in the red Jeep, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department.

Medics transported Hegwood to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition, but he later died. The other person in the Jeep was not injured.

Antonio Lane, 16, of Michigan City, was arrested in May and charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness, Hendricks County Sheriff's Department Captain Amanda Goings said in a news release.

Hendricks County deputies, along with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and United States Marshals, arrested three more teenagers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors charged Tyreontay Jackson, 18, of Indianapolis, Kamarion Moody, 17, of Indianapolis, Jeremy Perez, 17, of Indianapolis with murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness.

All four suspects are being held at the Hendricks County Jail with no bond.