3 people found dead in remote area on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead Tuesday night in a remote area on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

The peoples' bodies were found just before 8 p.m. when an off-duty IMPD officer made a routine check of the area along a property in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street near Interstate 465.

The off-duty officer discovered the bodies of two people and called for additional officers to respond to the scene. A third body was found later in the investigation.

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV

IMPD Officer William Young said the remote location is complicating the investigation. Young said investigators used ATVs to move around and search the area.

"With a rural area or wooded area next to an interstate, it makes the investigation that much more tough for our investigators," Young said. "However, our investigators will be very thorough in this investigation and they will continue to turn over every leaf, speak with community members."

Police have not released information about the identities of the people or what might have led to their deaths. IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Jose Torres by phone at 317-327-3475 or email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.



