3 people injured by stray bullets while playing soccer in Lawrence

Posted at 11:31 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 23:36:58-04

LAWRENCE — Three people were injured by stray bullets while they were playing soccer at FC Pride Soccer Complex in Lawrence.

Lawrence police was called to the scene at 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located three people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Two of the victims were released at the scene and one was transported to a local hospital with graze wounds.

Police say a group of adults were playing soccer on an outdoor field when two vehicles on 62nd Street shot at each other. Stray bullets grazed a few people who were playing.

There was no further information provided.

