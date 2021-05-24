Watch
3 people injured in shooting on Brouse Avenue on northeast side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
Three people were injured in a shooting in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 07:29:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a shooting late Sunday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics transported two people to an area hospital, while a third person was a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital. All three victims are in stable condition.

Police said an officer heard gunshots and responded to the scene where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Bullets also struck a gas line near an apartment building and caused a small leak, according to IMPD.

Police have not provided information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

