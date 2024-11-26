3 Plainfield spas investigated for possible human trafficking, prostitution

PLAINFIELD — Three spas in Plainfield are being investigated for allegedly engaging in human trafficking and prostitution.

On Monday, Plainfield Police Department officers searched the following businesses:



Main St. Spa

Li Ly Spa

Luna Spa

WRTV

According to the department, the investigation began after several complaints from the community about suspected illegal activity taking place at the businesses, including prostitution, racketeering, and human trafficking.

Police say that following Monday’s searches, individuals were safely removed from the locations.

WRTV

“Their immediate needs are being addressed with the support of victim advocates that provide a continuum of care and support for survivors of human sexual trafficking,” the department said in a statement.

The search warrant was conducted with the Brownsburg Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Department of Revenue.

WRTV

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Nic Wennen at nwennen@plainfieldpd.org or 317-754-5276.