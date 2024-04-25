Watch Now
3 shot, 1 dead at northwest side apartment complex

Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 25, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at a northwest side apartment complex has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in Wildwood Village Apartments for a report of a person shot. This is south of 38th Street on Guion Road.

Officers located three people with gunshot wounds. One person was found dead at the scene. Two others were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.

