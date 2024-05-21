3 shot, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Indy's Little Flower neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three people were shot near the Little Flower neighborhood on Indianapolis's east side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired near East 12th Street and Colorado Avenue on Monday night.

When officers arrived, they reported that one victim with gunshot injuries was in critical condition.

A short time later, IMPD said a total of three people with gunshot injuries were located. The other two victims are in stable condition, police said.

At this time, police are responding to the scene to begin an investigation.

Check back for updates.