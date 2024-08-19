3 shot, 1 killed on west side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died and two others were injured in a shooting on the city's west side Monday afternoon.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 3600 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. When the arrived, they found one person fatally shot and a second person shot.

The second person was said to be awake and breathing.

While on the scene, a third person in critical condition was eventually located. That person was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

