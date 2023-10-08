3 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were shot in two separate overnight shootings on Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Waterfront Pkwy W Drive, on the city’s west side, on reports of a person shot at 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Tincher Road, on the city’s southwest side, on reports of a person shot at around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. Both victims were reported to be awake and breathing.

No additional information was provided on the shootings.