3 shot in separate incidents overnight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a mass shooting situation on Thursday night, IMPD officers remained busy into the Friday morning hours by responding to multiple shootings.

In total, IMPD is now investigating three different people shot in the early morning hours on Friday, July 5.

The first shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near the Indy canal.

Officers responded to the scene of a large disturbance and found a person shot. They were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

At 3:15 a.m. east district officers were called to the 500 block of N. Oakland Avenue for another shooting.

Near Rural and Michigan streets, officers located a person with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A third shooting occurred on the east side around 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Windsor Drive. This is near Arlington Avenue and E. 21st Street.

All three victims were last reported to be stable.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.