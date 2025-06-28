3 shot on Indy's east side; 2 suspects in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received reports of gunfire in the vicinity of E. 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road around 9 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were reported to be in critical condition.

A third victim was located shortly afterward. Their condition is unknown at this time.

On a social media post, IMPD said two suspects were taken into custody.