3-year-old boy's death being investigated by Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE — The death of a 3-year-old boy is being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department, according to Lt. Randy Sherer.

Police responded to a 911 call at 8:50 a.m. on Monday morning on reports of an unresponsive child at a home located in the 1200 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived, they located a 3-year-old boy who was dead upon their arrival.

Also inside of the home at the time police located the child was another child and an adult man and woman. Their relation to the 3-year-old was not initially made available by police.

The child's cause of death is still pending at the time of this initial report by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing case is asked to call LPD at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.