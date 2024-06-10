$30k worth of rare birds stolen from Frankfort Parks Aviary

FRANKFORT — Police in Frankfort are investigating after $30,000 worth of birds were stolen from the TPA Park Aviary over the weekend.

On Sunday, park zookeepers went to the aviary for morning feeding, only to notice several birds were missing.

Preliminary investigation found the birds to be stolen.

The aviary and petting zoo was closed Sunday, June 9.

The parks department says to follow their Facebook page for updates.

The pictures at the top of this article are a gallery of birds the aviary has, not necessarily the birds that were stolen.