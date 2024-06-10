Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

$30k worth of rare birds stolen from Frankfort Parks Aviary

Screenshot 2024-06-10 071608.png
Frankfort Parks Department
Screenshot 2024-06-10 071608.png
Gallery of birds 2.jpg
Gallery of birds.jpg
Gallery of birds 1.jpg
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jun 10, 2024

FRANKFORT — Police in Frankfort are investigating after $30,000 worth of birds were stolen from the TPA Park Aviary over the weekend.

On Sunday, park zookeepers went to the aviary for morning feeding, only to notice several birds were missing.

Preliminary investigation found the birds to be stolen.

The aviary and petting zoo was closed Sunday, June 9.

The parks department says to follow their Facebook page for updates.

The pictures at the top of this article are a gallery of birds the aviary has, not necessarily the birds that were stolen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.