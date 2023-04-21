Watch Now
32 arrested in Johnson County child solicitation investigation

Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 21, 2023
JOHNSON COUNTY — Police arrested 32 people in a three-day child solicitation investigation in Johnson County.

Officers of the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, Franklin Police Department and Edinburgh Police Department initiated the investigation on April 18.

This is the fifth child solicitation sting arrest by Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Franklin Police Department.

According to police, 81 total suspects have been arrested in connection with child solicitation stings since December 2020. .

“We are committed to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex,” Prosecutor Hamner said.

