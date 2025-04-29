33-year-old man arrested for series of arsons in west Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for a series of arsons in a west side Indianapolis neighborhood.

Marc Bisson, 33, is charged with two counts of arson with endangerment to human life, four counts of Arson of property, and one count of criminal mischief. He pleaded guilty and will serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Fire Department, Bisson is responsible for four fires in the 1900 block of Westview Drive that occurred between June 9 and August 21, 2024.

Investigators credited local businesses for providing camera footage that identified Bisson as the suspect. Additionally, a city-owned camera captured him riding his bicycle from his home on South Sheffield Avenue to the scene of the fires.

According to the release, in 2025, the IFD Fire Investigations Unit has investigated 228 fires, resulting in 10 arson arrests and a clearance rate of 32.32%, exceeding the national average of 23.80%. Of the 228 fires, 47 were ruled as Incendiary Arson, 70 as Accidental, and 47 as Undetermined.

