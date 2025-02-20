33-year-old man arrested in fatal-hit-and-run of woman in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 33-year-old man was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in downtown Indianapolis.

The suspect has not been formally charged yet, but court records show the suspect has numerous previous traffic violations including speeding and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person struck at the intersection of W. Michigan St. and N. Illinois. St.

When officers arrived, they located 46-year-old Andrea Gibbs with trauma injuries. She was unfortunately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police learned that the driver of the vehicle that struck Ms. Gibbs had fled the scene before officer's arrival.

IMPD searching for driver who fled fatal crash scene

During an investigation, multiple witnesses provided key information to detectives. Police said this critical information helped officers locate the suspect's abandoned truck not too far away from the crime scene.

The truck was towed and processed for additional evidence. Detectives also obtained video footage from nearby businesses. This information led to police identifying the suspect.

He was taken into custody in the 4300 block of Redfern Drive in Beech Grove on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

"My heart goes out to Ms. Gibbs' family and loved ones as they face this heartbreaking loss. No family should have to go through this kind of pain," said Chief Chris Baile. "I want to thank our officers and investigators for the long hours they put in identifying and arresting the suspect. This arrest shows their commitment to our community, and I’m incredibly grateful for their efforts,” he continued.

The victim’s family told WRTV that Gibbs was in town for work and was getting ready to start a new career. They describe her as a loving mother.