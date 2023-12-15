Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

35-year-old charged after striking student on Indy school bus

APTOPIX School Bus Threat
David Goldman/AP
School bus
APTOPIX School Bus Threat
Posted at 9:15 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 09:28:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman faces battery charges after she walked onto a school bus and struck a student multiple times.

According to court documents, Sierra Hainje, 35, walked onto her student's school bus and grabbed another student by the hoodie and struck him in the face multiple times.

Hainje was called to the bus stop by her child after they got into an altercation with another student, according to court documents.

The bus was from Victory Prep Charter School, according to court documents.

The student suffered a headache and general pain and redness in their nose and face.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!