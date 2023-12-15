35-year-old charged after striking student on Indy school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman faces battery charges after she walked onto a school bus and struck a student multiple times.

According to court documents, Sierra Hainje, 35, walked onto her student's school bus and grabbed another student by the hoodie and struck him in the face multiple times.

Hainje was called to the bus stop by her child after they got into an altercation with another student, according to court documents.

The bus was from Victory Prep Charter School, according to court documents.

The student suffered a headache and general pain and redness in their nose and face.