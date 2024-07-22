4 arrested for series of armed robberies at businesses across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Four males have been arrested for a series of armed robberies at businesses across Indianapolis.

The four males, who have not been officially charged, include a 15-year-old, 21-year-old, 23-year-old and 25-year-old.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on July 18, officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 3502 E. Washington Street on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers learned that two male suspects went into the store, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money from the cash register.

The employees complied with the demands and handed over the cash drawer. The suspects then fled the scene in a small silver sedan that was waiting outside.

After beginning an investigation, IMPD robbery detectives quickly discovered the vehicle used in the Dollar Tree robbery was the same used in a July 13th robbery of the Food Corner Pantry at 3139 Kentucky Avenue.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast over police radio officers in the area. Shortly after, the vehicle was located a short distance from the robbery.

Detectives, along with IMPD SWAT, then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. One suspect, the 15-year-old male, attempted to flee on foot but was immediately apprehended.

The three other suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives were granted a search warrant for the vehicle. Inside, police said they found three firearms, clothing items, and the money that had just been stolen from the Dollar Tree. These items linked the four suspects to five other robberies that had recently occurred.

IMPD

According to IMPD, the suspects are linked to these additional five robberies:



June 4, 2024: Robbery of the GoLo gas station located 2040 E Washington Street

June 27, 2024: Armed robbery of the Speedway gas station located at 8202 Allisonville Road

July 8, 2024: Armed robbery of the Dairy Queen located at 3906 E 10th Street

July 9, 2024: Armed robbery of the Shell gas station located at 3801 E New York Street

July 13, 2024: Armed robbery of the Food Corner Pantry located at 3139 Kentucky Avenue

According to IMPD, all four suspects were interviewed by detectives, and all four admitted to their various roles in the series robberies. The four suspects were arrested for armed robbery.