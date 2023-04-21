4 charged after conspiring to steal over 200 guns from Indy shipping company

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are facing federal charges after a plan to steal more than 200 firearms from and Indianapolis shipping company.

At this time, of the four men charged, three have been detained. One of the men are still on the run.

Bruce A. Williams II, 31, Zackary Dean Doss, 26, and Ryan Hurt, 28 have all been detained.

Williams II and Doss face charges of Conspiracy to Receive, Possess, Store, or Sell Stolen Firearms and Possession of Firearms by a Felon.

Hurt has been charged with firearms-related crimes.

A fourth man, Kevin Jones Jr., 21, faces similar charges to Williams II and Doss.

According to court documents, beginning in March 2022, Williams, Doss, Jones, and others conspired together to steal over 200 firearms from the Indianapolis terminal of an interstate shipping company.

With help from employees of the shipping company, the group was able to identify shipments of firearms at the shipping terminal, steal the firearms and arranged to sell the firearms.

To date, law enforcement officers have recovered approximately 33 stolen firearms as a part of this ongoing investigation.

Among the guns recovered are:



Taurus, model 856, .38 caliber revolvers

Rock Island Model 1911, 9mm semi-automatic handguns

Rock Island model 1911, .45 caliber ACP semi-automatic handguns

Rock Island model Rock Ultra, 10mm semi-automatic handguns

Sig Sauer, model 320CA-9-M18-MS P320, 9mm semi-automatic handguns (tan)

FN, Model 509C NMS FDE/FD, 9mm semi-automatic handguns

FN model SCAR 20S NRCH, 7.62 X 51mm semi0automatic rifles

Glock pistols

Canik pistols

Taurus 9mm handgun

Rock Island .38 revolvers

Heritage 22 revolver

“Thefts of firearms from interstate shipping are a significant source of the guns that drive the bloodshed in our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “This investigation and prosecution demonstrate that our office is determined to work with ATF and IMPD to get illegal guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals and to hold gun traffickers accountable. We urge the public to join us in this effort, and to contact the ATF and IMPD with any information relevant to this ongoing investigation.”