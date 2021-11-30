Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

4 found dead inside Allen County home after shots fired call

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:38:21-05

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say the bodies of four people were found in a northeastern Indiana home following a report of shots being fired inside the residence.

Allen County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Adam Griffith said law enforcement responded about 9 p.m. Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead just northwest of Fort Wayne after officers saw them through a window.

Griffith said one person described as a witness was uninjured at the home and investigators interviewed that person.

The investigation was in the preliminary stages Monday night, but authorities didn't believe there was any current danger to the public.

Circumstances of the deaths weren't immediately given.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!