4 Greenfield teens arrested after guns, drugs found in vehicle during traffic stop

GREENFIELD — Four teens have been arrested after guns and drugs were located in their vehicle during a recent traffic stop in Greenfield.

On Monday, Greenfield Detectives stopped a vehicle near State Street and New Road in Greenfield. Four teenage boys were in the car.

Officers searched the vehicle. During the search, they found two guns, ammunition, multiple THC vape cartridges and several hundred dollars cash.

Police arrested the teens. Two of them were 16-years-old and two were 17-years-old.

One 16-year-old and one 17-year-old were released to their parents and face charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana.

The other two were taken into custody and transferred to an out-of-county juvenile detention facility. They both face charges of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and Dealing Marijuana.

“Again, we call on the parents of our community to know what your kids are doing and who they are with,” Greenfield Police Department said in a release. “You are responsible for each and every action they take, and you will be held accountable to them. If you have guns in your household, you are responsible to keep them locked up and away from your children at all times.”

The names of the teens will not be released due to their ages.

Police say they are still working to determine where the guns and drugs came from.