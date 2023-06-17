4 hospitalized in overnight shooting near liquor store on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a liquor store on the west side of Indianapolis overnight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital on a walk-in person shot at 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot injury. She was in stable condition.

Speedway Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Hermitage Court on a report of people shot.

Upon arrival, they located a 30-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man all suffering from gunshot injuries.

Officers applied a tourniquet to at least one victim. The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says all four were shot at a liquor store near W 34th St. and Moller Rd.

Detectives believe the three males had an interaction with an unknown male suspect and were targeted as they drove away from the liquor store.

Police say the woman was accidentally shot as she was driving by.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).