4 juveniles arrested after robbing Winchester gun store

Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 24, 2023
WINCHESTER — Four juveniles were arrested Saturday after a Winchester gun store was robbed and police were led on a pursuit into Ohio.

According to Winchester Police, around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to Apex Shooter Supply on E. Washington Street due to an alarm activation.

Upon arrival, officers saw extensive damage to the front of the building due to it being struck by a car. They also quickly learned several firearms had been taken from the store.

Officers were able to located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but were led on a pursuit that continued into Ohio.

Eventually, four juveniles were detained in connection with the robbery.

