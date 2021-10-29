Watch
4 juveniles arrested following carjacking, chase on west side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
Multiple people were arrested following a carjacking and chase that ended on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Oct 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles were arrested Friday morning following a carjacking and chase that occurred on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking around 4:30 a.m. on Lakeview Drive near Beachway Drive and Interstate 465.

Police spotted the stolen Honda SUV near Washington and I-465 and a short chase began, which ended at a dead end in the 5900 block of West Morris Street.

Officers arrested four juveniles — three males and one female — after they ran from the vehicle following the chase, according to IMPD.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

