4 juveniles arrested following carjacking, chase on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles were arrested Friday morning following a carjacking and chase that occurred on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking around 4:30 a.m. on Lakeview Drive near Beachway Drive and Interstate 465.

Police spotted the stolen Honda SUV near Washington and I-465 and a short chase began, which ended at a dead end in the 5900 block of West Morris Street.

Officers arrested four juveniles — three males and one female — after they ran from the vehicle following the chase, according to IMPD.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.