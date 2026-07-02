4 juveniles arrested for attempted robbery following south side shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juvenile males have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting on Indy's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on April 25 in the Pagoda Drive area, near Garfield Park. IMPD officers responded to the location and found a person shot.

According to police, the person who was shot turned out to be a suspect in the attempted robbery. The shooter, police say, was acting in self-defense.

Police reports say the four suspects include two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds.

No additional details about the incident have been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.