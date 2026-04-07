4 sentenced in connection with drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring that distributed at least 55 kilograms of cocaine throughout Central Indiana.

38-year-old Kristopher Chavez of Gary, 45-year-old Eric Kendrick of Fishers, 42-year-old Delray Bragg of Richmond, and 41-year-old Joaquin A. Ramirez-Molina of Phoenix, AZ., were all charged with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The sentences of each individual is as follows:

Kristopher Chavez



Sentenced to eight years and 11 months in federal prison, with five years of supervised release

Eric Kendrick



Sentenced to 11 years and eight months in federal prison, with five years of supervised release

Delray Bragg



Sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release

Joaquin A. Ramirez-Molina



Sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the investigation began in 2023 when police identified a drug trafficking ring operating out of a near east side business.

Police learned that Kendrick used the location as a stash house for storing and distributing cocaine.

On May 31, 2023, police monitored as Ramirez-Molina arrived at the house with two suitcases filled with cocaine. Chavez arrived with contraband in his vehicle. The two took items used to repackage the drugs and a black duffel bag with $20,000 in cash.

Police said Bragg arrived shortly after to pick up ten kilograms of cocaine for redistribution. As he left, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers pulled him over and searched his vehicle. Bragg allegedly warned the others in the home, and they fled.

A search of the property and the defendants homes resulted in finding: