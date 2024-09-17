4 shot in separate incidents overnight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men and two women were shot overnight in the Crown Hill neighborhood of Indianapolis is two separate incidents.

Around 1:15 a.m. IMPD officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3100 block of Capitol Avenue.

They found a woman with a gunshot wound here initially and then encountered a man at the scene who also had been shot. Both were listed as stable.

Later in the morning, IMPD found another man and woman shot — this time just blocks away at 37th Street and Boulevard Place.

Both of these people were also listed as stable.

At this time, IMPD is investigating the two incidents as being not connected.