4 teens in custody after chase on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four teens were in custody after police say they led officers on a chase in a stolen car on the east side Thursday.

Officers spotted the teens in a stolen Hyundai about 12:30 a.m., police said. The driver fled from officers who tried to stop the car, police said.

At one point, police said the driver rammed a police car causing minor damage.

The driver crashed into a back yard near East 21st Street and North Lesley Avenue and the four youths were taken into custody, police said.

Police said none of the youths are old enough to have a driver's license.