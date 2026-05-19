4 women arrested after fight at Fishers Qdoba injures pregnant woman

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An argument over an ex-boyfriend at a Fishers restaurant over the weekend ended with a pregnant woman injured and four others under arrest.

Online jail records show Aniyah Gooch, Dajah Gooch, Armoniah Malone, and Darrique Jackson were arrested by Fishers police Sunday following the attack at a Qdoba on 96th Street.

A public information officer with the Fishers Police Department told News 8 the altercation unfolded after two of the women started arguing about one of their boyfriends. The boyfriend in question, police say, is the ex of one woman and the current boyfriend of the other.

A physical fight broke out inside the store, injuring the pregnant woman and leaving her with minor injuries.

The four suspects were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County jail. Their charges are listed below:

Aniyah Gooch:



Battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman.

Battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Battery resulting in bodily injury.

Possession of marijuana.

Dajah Gooch:



Battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman.

Battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Battery resulting in bodily injury.

Darrique Jackson:



Battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman.

Battery resulting in bodily injury.

Armoniah Malone:

