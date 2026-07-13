4-year-old boy overdoses on father’s methadone at Noblesville gas station, court docs say

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A 4-year-old boy’s father and another woman are facing child neglect charges after his son almost died after overdosing on methadone at a gas station in Noblesville in May.

On May 4, officers were called to the Amoco gas station at 2299 Greenfield Ave. on reports of a child overdosing. When officers arrived on the scene, the child was in the back of an ambulance and was having a hard time opening his eyes and speaking clearly, according to court documents.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, and when he arrived, he stopped breathing, turned blue, and had a seizure. He was given 4 milligrams of Narcan, according to the probable cause affidavit. Doctors determined the child’s condition was life-threatening, and he was then transported to Riley Children’s Hospital PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) for further treatment.

Investigators believe the child found the methadone at home. The mother of the child, Jamie Yohn, told police his father, Michael Long of Kokomo, has a history of drug use and is prescribed methadone.

The child told police he drank a red bottle substance that was on the kitchen counter and that it was “yucky” and “made his belly feel bad.”

In an interview with investigators, Yohn told them she has full custody of her child, but he had been begging to go to see his father at his home. Yohn stated she dropped him off on Sunday, and then less than 24 hours later, she got a call stating he was being rushed to the hospital because he was unresponsive.

Yohn shared with investigators that her son told her that his nose had started bleeding before they left for the gas station. She stated that after his nose started bleeding on the couch, Long then told his son to “get his a** in the car” with him and 36-year-old Brittany Long of Kokomo.

Court documents say video footage was obtained by Old National Bank, showing Michael and Brittany arriving in their blue Chevrolet Tahoe at 10:18 a.m. Court documents say Michael was inside the bank for approximately 12 minutes while Brittany stayed in the car with the child. At 10:41 a.m., video footage from the gas stations shows the SUV pulling into the parking lot.

Court documents say the 911 call was placed at 10:49 a.m., so Brittany and Michael were at the gas station for five minutes before they called 911.

Yohn also provided investigators with outdoor security footage of when the child was speaking with Michael on the phone. In the video, investigators say the child asked Michael why he sprayed something in his nose. Yohn confirmed to investigators that Michael said it was because the child was congested.

Yohn stated the child was not congested the day prior when she dropped him off with Michael.

Yohn stated that after thinking about it, she thinks that Long knew the child had drunk his methadone, and then Narcaned him at the house, “which would explain why his nose was bloody and how he was able to get to Noblesville prior to overdosing again.”

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael and Brittany on two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and one charge of neglect of a dependent.

Online court records indicate that Michael and Brittany’s bonds have been set at $50,000.