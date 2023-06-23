43-year-old Grandfather arrested after toddler bit by dog while wandering Muncie in a diaper

MUNCIE — A 43-year-old man was arrested after his 3-year-old granddaughter was bitten by a dog while wandering a Muncie neighborhood alone in her diaper.

According to police, the grandfather was left in charge of the toddler but lost her when he was using the bathroom.

Court documents allege law enforcement were called to the 1900 block of S. High Street on a report of an animal bite.

There, witnesses told police the toddler was "roaming the neighborhood" in a diaper for 15-20 minutes.

The dog reportedly bit the girl on the chest.

The girl needed stitches due to the bite causing multiple lacerations.

The grandfather told police when they located him on W. 13th Street that he went to the bathroom and came out to find the girl gone.

The man is preliminarily charged with child neglect and faces charges from a prior warrant.