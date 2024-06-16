44-year-old man critically injured in Anderson shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 44-year-old man was critically injured in an Anderson shooting Saturday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, around 7:30 a.m., state police were requested to assist the Anderson Police Department at a residence located on Delmar Street.

Police said officers located a 44-year-old man at the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

An investigation from state police detectives determined that an altercation at the residence led to the victim being shot.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene for invasion of privacy and unlawfully carrying a firearm, which resulted from him violating an existing protection order.