5 arrested, charged with kidnapping in Missouri after missing Indiana teen is found

INDIANAPOLIS — Five men from Mexico and Honduras have been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a teenage girl reported missing from Cass County was found with them in Missouri.

According to court documents, Marlon Aguilar of Honduras, and four other men were booked in the Macon County Jail after Missouri Highway Patrol located the girl in the girl during a traffic stop.

Missouri State Highway Patrol became aware of the missing girl on June 17 after she was reported missing June 16.

According to court documents, the teenage girl's father reported her missing after seeing her enter a Dodge Durango with unknown men.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office pinged the teenager's cell phone in Hannibal, Missouri. State Highway Patrol then located the Durango and initiated a traffic stop, according to court documents.

The girl told police she was the missing teen and all others in the vehicle were taken into custody.

According to court documents, the girl told police she left to meet a person she knew from the internet.

The vehicle was en route to California, according to court documents.

This is a developing story that will be updated.