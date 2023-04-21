5 arrested in connection with deadly Lafayette shooting on New Years Day

LAFAYETTE — Five people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on New Years Day.

On Jan. 1, Lafayette Police responded to the 800 block of North 7th Street on reports of a shooting at around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Anthony Holdbrook, of Lafayette, with a gunshot wound. Holdbrook was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives received information from various sources that led them to Kokomo. They were able to identify five individuals that fled the murder scene in a grey PT Cruiser Convertible.

The five individuals were identified as Amarion Alsup, Dimanione Lovelace, Bailey Hensley, Shae Martin and an unidentified 15-year-old male.

Alsup, Lovelace and the 15-year-old male were taken into police custody on April 14. Hensley was taken into police custody on April 18. Detectives located and arrested Martin in Lansing, Michigan, on April 20.

The suspects, excluding the 15-year-old, have been charged with murder, robbery and theft. It is unknown what charges the juvenile faces.

Anyone who may have information on this incident should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.